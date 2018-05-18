Shooting reported at Texas high school in US

By AFP

CHICAGO: A shooting was reported Friday morning at a high school in Texas, where a witness said a gunman opened fire with a shotgun, prompting the district to initiate a "lockdown."

"There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting, and this girl got shot in the leg," an eyewitness identified as Nikki told local television station KTRK of the incident at Santa Fe High School in a suburb of Houston.

The eyewitness said students fled the school in a panic.

Parent Richard Allen told the station he arrived at the school soon after the shooting and reported seeing a number of victims being taken away in ambulances.

"My son said someone went into the art room and started shooting a lot of the kids," Allen said.

A large contingent of police as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the school campus.

Television footage showed students being led out of the school in a single file.

Some students were evacuated to a nearby auto shop, where parents were picking up their children, according to KHOU TV.

The school district announced a "lockdown" in response to the shooting, but it was not immediately clear how many schools were affected

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown," it said on its website.