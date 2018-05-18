Home World

Shooting reported at Texas high school in US

Parent Richard Allen told the station he arrived at the school soon after the shooting and reported seeing a number of victims being taken away in ambulances. 

Published: 18th May 2018 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only.

By AFP

CHICAGO: A shooting was reported Friday morning at a high school in Texas, where a witness said a gunman opened fire with a shotgun, prompting the district to initiate a "lockdown."

"There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting, and this girl got shot in the leg," an eyewitness identified as Nikki told local television station KTRK of the incident at Santa Fe High School in a suburb of Houston.

The eyewitness said students fled the school in a panic.

Parent Richard Allen told the station he arrived at the school soon after the shooting and reported seeing a number of victims being taken away in ambulances. 

"My son said someone went into the art room and started shooting a lot of the kids," Allen said. 

A large contingent of police as well as agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the school campus.

Television footage showed students being led out of the school in a single file.

Some students were evacuated to a nearby auto shop, where parents were picking up their children, according to KHOU TV. 

The school district announced a "lockdown" in response to the shooting, but it was not immediately clear how many schools were affected

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown," it said on its website. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Texas high school Shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul wins lifetime achievement award in UK 

Poisoned Russian ex-spy Skripal discharged from UK hospital

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018