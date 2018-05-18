Home World

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad​ meets his Russian counterpart​ Putin in Sochi on future peace talks

Assad said that many positive changes have taken place as the terrorists' arena in Syria has become much smaller thousands of Syrians have returned to their homes.

Published: 18th May 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Syria President Bashar al-Assad (File photo| AP)

By IANS

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Russia's city of Sochi, saying it's an opportunity for future peace talks, the Syrian presidential media office said.

Assad said the meeting at the opening of the Sochi Summit is an "opportunity to put forward a mutual vision for the next stage for the peace talks either in Astana or Sochi", Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, Putin has congratulated Assad on the "big achievements" made by the Syrian army in the war against terrorism, noting that the military successes have created suitable conditions for the resumption of the political process.

Putin said the mutual goal is the rebuilding of the Syrian economy and providing humanitarian help, noting that his administration is in contact with all concerned sides for the political "complicated process," including the UN.

For his side, Assad on Thursday said that many positive changes have taken place as the terrorists' arena in Syria has become much smaller and hundreds of thousands of Syrians have returned to their homes and millions of others are on their way back.

"This stability is a wide door opened for the political process," Assad told Putin, according to the report.

The visit of Assad to Sochi is his second, as last November the president met with Putin in Sochi and hailed the Russian support to Syria.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bashar al-Assad Vladimir Putin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosts Islamic summit to back Palestinians, condemn Israel

South​ Korea downplays Pyongyang's threats to cancel talks

US lawmakers seek to hold China accountable for violating trade laws

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018