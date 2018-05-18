Home World

Syrian refugee boy is stand-out star of Cannes film festival

Zain plays a boy of the same name who runs away from home after his desperate mother and father sell his 11-year-old sister into marriage for a few chickens. 

Published: 18th May 2018 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

3-year-old Syrian refugee Zain Al Rafeea and Lebanese director Nadine Labaki on the red carpet. | AFP

By AFP

CANNES: A 13-year-old Syrian refugee boy became the star of the Cannes film festival Friday for his heartbreaking performance in a Lebanese film many see as the likely winner of the Palme d'Or top prize.

Zain Al Rafeea, who has been working as a delivery boy in Beirut until recently -- and who has only just learned to write his name -- turns in a performance in "Capernaum" that critics said would melt the hardest hearts. 

"I and the total stranger sitting next to me were sniffling and sharing a packet of tissues" by the end, said the Hollywood Reporter's Leslie Felperin.

Director Nadine Labaki took six months to shoot the odyssey through lives of the poorest of the poor in the slums of the Lebanese capital using amateur actors.

Zain plays a boy of the same name who runs away from home after his desperate mother and father sell his 11-year-old sister into marriage for a few chickens. 

Zain then takes his parents to court for having brought him into the world.

Labaki discovered the girl who plays his sister, Cedra Izam, selling chewing gum in the streets.

Baby's parents deported -

But it was Zain's on-screen rapport with an unbearably cute baby Boluwatife Treasure Bankole -- whose real-life Ethiopian parents were temporarily deported during the shoot -- that created the most cinematic magic.

In an astonishing sequence at the heart of the film, the boy is left to look after the breast-fed baby in a shanty town only for his mother to be picked up and imprisoned by the police. 

"Capernaum" turns on the characters' lack of papers, with Zain's parents too poor to have registered his birth.

"Cinema is one of the most powerful weapons we have to draw attention to problems, it is one of our responsibilities as artists," actor-director Labaki told AFP.

She said she found the idea for the film staring her in the face one night when she was driving home from a party.

"I stopped at a traffic light and saw a child half-asleep in the arms of his mother who was sitting on the tarmac begging.

"It became an obsession for me... I did more than three years of research. I was trying to understand how the system fails these kids," she said.

"These kids are facing extreme neglect. A lot of the things I saw shocked me, children who were incredibly neglected, and I went into children's prisons.

"You feel completely powerless. And that's maybe why we turn away," said Labaki, best known for her far less gritty beauty parlour story, "Caramel".

'Prizes a certainty' -

"I wanted to be in the head of these kids and understand what happens when you turn away and the kid goes around the corner and disappears."

She said her 13-year-old lead -- who has been working since he was 10 in the Mazraa district -- was lucky to have loving parents. "When we started (shooting) he wasn't going to school and faced a lot of hardships. He's only now just learned to read and write his name. There are thousands of kids in his situation."

The child got a 10-minute standing ovation after walking the red carpet for the premiere at Cannes late Thursday. 

Critics raved over the film although some complained its storylines were too sprawling. "Prizes are almost a certainty," said Variety.

"Young Rafeea is a revelation as the swaggering, foul-mouthed Zain, combining the requisite traits of wounded sensitivity with seasoned resilience that somehow never feels cliched," said its critic Jay Weissberg.

Since the war in neighbouring Syria broke out, tiny Lebanon has become home to a million Syrian refugees, more than half of whom live in extreme poverty, according to the UN.

With little end in sight to the seven-year civil war, Lebanese patience has been wearing thin with refugees becoming the scapegoats for many of the country's ills.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Syrian refugee boy Cannes film festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Israel's Gaza response 'wholly disproportionate': UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein

No exit from euro in Italy populist government programme

France to outlaw controversial food additive this year

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018