Home World

US Senate confirms controversial Gina Haspel as new CIA director

Lawmakers criticized her work following 9/11, when she oversaw a secret prison in Thailand where Al-Qaeda suspects were water-boarded an interrogation technique condemned as torture.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Gina Haspel (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

CIA, WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Gina Haspel as the first female CIA director, despite deep reservations among some lawmakers that her past involvement in the torture of terror suspects was a red flag. President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency passed on a vote of 54-45, with half a dozen opposition Democrats bucking their party and supporting the controversial Haspel's nomination.

"Congratulations to our new CIA Director, Gina Haspel!" tweeted the president, who has described her as exceptionally qualified. Two Republicans voted against her, while Republican Senator John McCain, who was tortured during years spent as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, also opposed her nomination but is in Arizona battling brain cancer and could not vote.

The 61-year-old Haspel, a Russia specialist who spent her career in the clandestine service, takes over from Mike Pompeo, whom Trump recently made his secretary of state. Haspel is widely respected as a disciplined, non-political field agent. She rose to manage the global clandestine network before becoming the CIA's deputy director one year ago.

But with her past suddenly in the spotlight, she endured a contentious confirmation process during which lawmakers criticized her work following the September 11, 2001 attacks, when she oversaw a secret prison in Thailand. It was there that Al-Qaeda suspects Abu Zubaydah and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri were water-boarded, an interrogation technique subsequently condemned as torture.

Haspel pledged to lawmakers that she would "never ever" take the CIA back to enhanced interrogation techniques. While she notably declined to describe the interrogation methods as "immoral" at her confirmation hearing, she wrote in a follow-up letter to lawmakers that the harsh program "is not one the CIA should have undertaken."

'The wrong message'?

Number two Senate Republican John Cornyn said Haspel is well-liked within the CIA and will provide "objective, unbiased, and unvarnished intelligence" to the president and policymakers. But several Democrats expressed worry that Haspel might not stand up to the president, who in 2016 told supporters that "torture works" and that he would like to see interrogation techniques "tougher than waterboarding." Senator Dianne Feinstein, a former chair of the Senate Intelligence Community who in that role worked extensively with CIA management, said confirming Haspel sends "the wrong message" that the United States has abdicated its moral authority.

"No one has ever been held accountable for the torture program and I do not believe those who were intimately involved in it deserve to lead the agency," Feinstein said in a statement after voting against Haspel.  "What message does it send to the world if we reward people for presiding over what is considered to be one of the darkest chapters in our history?"

The American Civil Liberties Union also attacked Haspel's confirmation, calling it "a complete disgrace to our democracy." "For the first time in the history of the United States, the CIA will be led by someone with a past role in the use of torture," Christopher Anders, deputy director of ACLU's legislative office, said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gina Haspel CIA director Central Intelligence Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. | File Image

Canada's Trudeau says NAFTA deal 'on the table'

Mexico slams Donald Trump for calling migrants 'animals'

The White House. (File photo|AP)

If North Korea wants to meet, 'we'll be there': White House

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018