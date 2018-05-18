Home World

Vladimir Putin meets Assad, calls for 'political process' on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a rare meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on Thursday and said the situation in Syria is now favourable for the beginning of a "political process".

Published: 18th May 2018 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

By AFP

SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a rare meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on Thursday and said the situation in Syria is now favourable for the beginning of a "political process" which would lead to the withdrawal of foreign forces.

"After the military success (of the Syrian army in recent months) supplementary conditions have been created which favour the start of a political process on a major scale," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin following the meeting in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "there were detailed discussions" between the two leaders, who last met in December at a Russian military air base in the Syria's coastal province of Latakia. 

"With the start of the political process in its most active phase, foreign armed forces will withdraw from Syrian territory," Putin said, without specifying which foreign forces.

Putin also congratulated Assad on the "successes of the Syrian government's army in the fight against terrorist groups".

"The next task, of course, the economic recovery and humanitarian aid for those people in a difficult situation," Putin added.

Russia has been involved in Syria's civil war since September 2015. Its military support not only ensured the survival of Assad's regime, it changed the course of the war.

In a statement from the Syrian presidency, Assad said "we have evaluated the political process" and will select candidates for a constitutional committee, a suggestion proposed in January at a summit in Sochi, that will work with the United Nations.

According to a Kremlin statement, Assad said "stability is improving" in Syria, "opening the door to the political process we started some time ago".

"We know it will not be easy because some countries do not want stability to return to Syria. But with you and other partners and friends, we will continue to make strong progress in the peace process," Assad was quoted as saying in the statement.

Russian television broadcast short clips from the two men's discussion. 

The visit comes on the eve of a meeting in Sochi between Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the first face-to-face talk of the year between the veteran leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vladimir Putin Syria Assad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Pope_-_Vatican

Pope Francis vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal

Lifetime in the shadows: A profile of Gina Haspel, CIA's first female director

Privatize the International Space Station? Not so fast, Congress tells Donald Trump

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018