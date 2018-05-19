Attending royal wedding once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: Indian activist Suhani Jalota

By PTI

WINDSOR: Indian activist Suhani Jalota today said she is "super-excited" to attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, calling it a dream come true and an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The 23-year-old activist, the founder of Mumbai-based Myna Mahila Foundation, is among four women who are among the special guests invited by the royal couple to their wedding in Windsor Castle today.

"I am super excited to be able to attend this wedding. It is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Jalota said.

Their women's empowerment charity, which produces and distributes low-cost sanitary napkins to women in Mumbai's slums, is the only non-UK organisation hand-picked by the royal couple as beneficiaries of donations in lieu of wedding gifts.

Her colleagues, Deborah Das, Archana Ambre and Imogen Mansfield, are among the 1,200 members of public invited to the wedding picnic party on the grounds of the Castle.

While the dress code for the wedding lists day dress and hat for female guests, Jalota's group chose pastel-coloured Banarasi and Chanderi saris with Indian motifs from among the handwoven designs created by Indian firm Raw Mango to make an Indian splash at the royal wedding.

After their day amid royalty at Windsor Castle, the four Myna women plan to tour the sights of London before returning to their work in the slums of Mumbai next Wednesday.