Home World

Dabbawalas give sweets to patients' kin to celebrate British

Harry (33), fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle (36) are set to get married in a ceremony at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle today.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi's dabbawalas. (Photo | EPS)

Kochi's dabbawalas. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

WINDSOR: The famous dabbawalas in Mumbai distributed sweets among the relatives of patients undergoing treatment in government-run hospitals here today to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry of the British royal family and former actress Meghan Markle.

The dabbawalas ferry tiffins of home-cooked food to thousands of office-goers in the city every day.

Mumbai Dabbawala Association runs a 'Roti Bank', through which free-of-cost food is provided to the relatives of patients undergoing treatment at the government-run Tata Memorial Hospital, KEM Hospital and Wadia Hospital.

"Today, along with the regular food, we distributed sweets to them.

Though we were not invited (for the wedding), this was our way of expressing our happiness on the occasion," Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the association said.

The relationship of Mumbai's dabbawalas and the royal family dates back to 2003, when Prince Charles had come on his maiden visit to Mumbai.

He had then met the dabbawalas and had lauded their work acumen, accuracy and punctuality, and was impressed with their work culture.

"We have an emotional bond with the British royal family.

Prince Charles had invited us for his wedding some years ago.

The royal family treated us with a lot of respect when we attended the wedding," Talekar said.

According to him, the dabbawalas have also sent a salwar kurta and a "pheta" (turban) for Prince Harry and a Paithani saree for Meghan Markle.

Some five thousand dabbawalas deliver around two lakh lunch boxes to offices in Mumbai every day.

They are known for their flawless delivery system, which has been studied by global management experts.

Harry (33), fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle (36) are set to get married in a ceremony at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle today.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dabbawalas Royal Wedding Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Meghan Markle wears dress by UK designer Clare Waight Keller

LIVE UPDATES | I do! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are married now at St. George's Chapel Windsor

Attending royal wedding once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: Indian activist Suhani Jalota

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle