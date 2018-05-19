Home World

Dabbawalas give sweets to patients' kin to celebrate British royal wedding

Harry (33), fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle (36) are set to get married in a ceremony at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle today.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai

The dabbawalas ferry tiffins of home-cooked food to thousands of office-goers in the city every day. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons/Joe Zachs)

By PTI

WINDSOR: The famous dabbawalas in Mumbai distributed sweets among the relatives of patients undergoing treatment in government-run hospitals here today to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry of the British royal family and former actress Meghan Markle.

The dabbawalas ferry tiffins of home-cooked food to thousands of office-goers in the city every day.

Mumbai Dabbawala Association runs a 'Roti Bank', through which free-of-cost food is provided to the relatives of patients undergoing treatment at the government-run Tata Memorial Hospital, KEM Hospital and Wadia Hospital.

"Today, along with the regular food, we distributed sweets to them.

Though we were not invited (for the wedding), this was our way of expressing our happiness on the occasion," Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the association said.

The relationship of Mumbai's dabbawalas and the royal family dates back to 2003, when Prince Charles had come on his maiden visit to Mumbai.

He had then met the dabbawalas and had lauded their work acumen, accuracy and punctuality, and was impressed with their work culture.

"We have an emotional bond with the British royal family.

Prince Charles had invited us for his wedding some years ago.

The royal family treated us with a lot of respect when we attended the wedding," Talekar said.

According to him, the dabbawalas have also sent a salwar kurta and a "pheta" (turban) for Prince Harry and a Paithani saree for Meghan Markle.

Some five thousand dabbawalas deliver around two lakh lunch boxes to offices in Mumbai every day.

They are known for their flawless delivery system, which has been studied by global management experts.

Harry (33), fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle (36) are set to get married in a ceremony at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle today.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Royal wedding dabbawalas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends attend royal wedding

Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov. | AFP

Police kill 4 gunmen who raided Orthodox church in Chechnya

Meghan Markle did not promise to 'obey' Prince Harry in her wedding vows

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex