Eight killed in blasts at a cricket match in Afghanistan

The attack happened as players and hundreds of spectaculars gathered for a nighttime tournament during the holy month of Ramadan.

Representational Image.

By PTI

KABUL: An Afghan official says at least eight people have been killed after multiple explosions hit a cricket match in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, says around 45 others have been wounded at the sports stadium late Friday night in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

The attack happened as players and hundreds of spectaculars gathered for a nighttime tournament during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khogyani says an investigation is underway.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.

