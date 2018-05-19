Home World

Meghan Markle did not promise to 'obey' Prince Harry in her wedding vows

Prince Harry, 33, today tied the knot with the 36-year-old former American actress at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Published: 19th May 2018 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP

By PTI

WINDSOR: Meghan Markle took a break from traditional wedding vows today as she did not promise to 'obey' Prince Harry in her nuptials at St George's Chapel, British media reported.

Prince Harry, 33, today tied the knot with the 36-year-old former American actress at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The royal couple brought their own modern touch to their marriage ceremony.

In her vows, Meghan did not promise to "obey" her husband, while the prince broke with royal tradition by choosing to wear a wedding ring, the BBC reported.

Instead of using traditional vows, the royal couple have selected words from The Marriage Service from Common Worship (2000), Yorkshire Evening Post reported.

They pledged themselves to one another: "for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part".

The marriage service featured contemporary language - using the word "you" instead of "thee" and "thou" and offers the most flexibility in the choice of readings and prayers, the report said.

Harry also wore a ring and Meghan did not promise to 'obey' her husband and the wording of the service is more contemporary than traditional, it said.

Recent royal tradition has been for royal brides not to pledge to obey their husbands.

The Duchess of Cambridge did not in 2011, and neither did Harry's mother the Princess of Wales in 1981 when she married the Prince of Wales.

Diana was the first to break royal precedent when she did not promise to "obey" Prince Charles at their wedding.

This comes after it was yesterday revealed that there will be another break from royal tradition, Prince Charles will walk Meghan down the aisle instead of her own father, Thomas Markle.

The former 'Suits' actress asked her father-in-law-to-be and the Prince of Wales to walk by her side at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after it was confirmed that her father Thomas Markle Sr would not be attending the wedding ceremony due to ill-health, having reportedly undergone a heart procedure earlier this week.

The 69-year-old heir to the British throne has some practice of this role, having previously escorted Alexandra Knatchbull, the daughter of his close friend, down the aisle at her high society wedding to Thomas Hooper in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends attend royal wedding

Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov. | AFP

Police kill 4 gunmen who raided Orthodox church in Chechnya

Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr's bloc wins Iraq elections

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex