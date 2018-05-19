Wedding cake ready to tempt guests' tastebuds at royal wedding 

By PTI

WINDSOR: A "perfectly-balanced and ethreal-tasting" cake made from elderflower Swiss meringue and decorated with white buttercream has been prepared to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding at Windsor Castle today.

The cake made from 200 Amalfi lemons, 10 bottles of Sandringham elderflower cordial, 20kg of butter, 20kg of sugar and 500 organic eggs has been prepared by a team of seven bakers over the past five days in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace.

The royal family has granted the public a sneak peek of the wedding cake, a three-part layered cake and a spring-inspired creation owned by east London's Violet Bakery.

"The cake is made up of lemon sponge, it has the elderflower drizzle on the sponge and has an Amalfi lemon curd. It has swiss meringue buttercream with elderflower," said Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery.

"What i'm interested in is a really good balance of flavour. The buttercream is sweet and the lemon curd is very tart. It is perfectly-balanced and has a very special flavour.

It's a kind of ethereal sort of floral flavour. It's really special, especially for a wedding," she said in video shared on The Royal Family's twitter handle.

The soon-to-be-wed couple chose a lemon elderflower cake to serve at their wedding reception, a break from the traditional fruitcake typically served at British weddings.

Ptak said no one had tasted the finished product yet and the royal couple has just tasted a sample and were "very happy" with the cake.

"Prince Harry and Ms Markle's Wedding Cake will be presented at The Wedding Breakfast  a tradition that reaches back to Queen Victoria's Wedding Day," The Royal Family tweeted.

Harry, 33 and Markle, 36 are getting married today at the iconic St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle where the couple will exchange wedding vows in the presence of 600 guests.

"Today Prince Harry and Ms Markle will be married at Windsor Castle surrounded by friends and family," The Royal Family tweeted.

Millions of people around the world are tuning in to watch the high-profile marriage.

The bride will arrive with her mother, Doria Ragland, and then be walked down the aisle by Harry's father Prince Charles to exchange her wedding vows at the altar.