1.9 billion people watched royal wedding: Report

LONDON: An estimated 1.9 billion people tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's star-studded royal wedding at the iconic St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to a media report.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, exchanged vows at the Chapel yesterday in presence of 600 guests, including the Queen.

"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined hands and exchanged vows in front of the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and an estimated 1.9 billion people watching the royal wedding on television around the world," the 'Daily Express' reported.

An estimated 100,000 people turned out to see the couple, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they sat in an open-top Ascot Landau for a carriage procession through Windsor.

"2,640 people were invited from charities close to the couple, as well as 1,200 people who were nominated by their Lord Lieutenants," the royal family tweeted.

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world today. Congratulations once again to the newly-married Duke and Duchess of Sussex. #royalwedding," it said.

Guests at the wedding included celebrities such as talk show host Oprah Winfrey, tennis star Serena Williams, actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria and singer Elton John, who later performed at the lunchtime reception.

The celebrations culminated in a black-tie wedding dinner staged at Frogmore House.

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where their neighbours will be Prince William and Kate - Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.