American Bishop steals show with powerful sermon on power of love at royal wedding

Chicago-born Michael Curry spoke For over 10 minutes before Queen Elizabeth II and 600 guests at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle about the power of love, quoting Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An American Bishop stole the show at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a powerful and passionate sermon emphasising the power of love that transfixed the guests, British media reported today.

The Chicago-born Michael Curry spoke passionately for over 10 minutes before Queen Elizabeth II and 600 guests at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle about the power of love, quoting Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

"There's power in love, don't underestimate it," he said in a speech seen as a significant break from tradition.

Bishop Curry became the first black presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church - like the Church of England, part of the Anglican Communion - when he was appointed in 2015.

The address, replete with historical references, had churchgoers, including David Beckham and the Duchess of Cornwall smiling.

Others appeared transfixed, the BBC reported.

The bride and groom, who invited Bishop Curry to speak, sat near the preacher and held hands as they watched him speak.

"When love is the way, we will let justice roll down like a mighty stream and righteousness like an ever-flowing brook," the 65-year-old bishop said, quoting the Bible and raising his arms.

"When love is the way, poverty will become history.

When love is the way, the Earth will be a sanctuary.

" He continued, referencing the African-American spiritual song Down by the Riverside, which was sung by slaves: "When love is the way, we will lay down our swords and shields down by the riverside to study war no more.When love is the way, there's plenty good room, plenty good room for all of God's children. Because when love is the way, we actually treat each other, well, like we're actually family."

But Bishop Curry appeared to realise he may have gone on speaking for too long, saying towards the end of the speech that he had better wrap up, as "we gotta get you all married!" The speech - described by some as the "fire" speech for the large number of references made to it by the preacher - lit up social media.

Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband said the bishop could "almost make me a believer".

His Labour colleague David Lammy was also impressed.

On a day where royalty, celebrities and of course Prince Harry and Merkle were all expected to draw the attention of the world, one vicar emerged as an unlikely star of the show, The Independent reported.

Bishop Curry has found himself in the spotlight after he delivered a lively speech during the service, removed from the usual pomp and solemnity of such occasions, the paper said.

His barnstorming speech was praised on social media as many branded him the star of the wedding.

Spectator editor Fraser Nelson said: "If Pippa was the unexpected star of Kate's wedding, Michael Curry is the star of this one. Wonderful, wonderful sermon."

