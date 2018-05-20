Home World

Germany wants to strengthen multilateralism with China: Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit China next Thursday and Friday at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Published: 20th May 2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel | AP

By IANS

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said her country wants to strengthen multilateralism with China and she is looking forward to her visit to China next week.

Merkel will visit China next Thursday and Friday at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. It will be her first trip to China after re-election and the 11th as the German chancellor, Xinhua news agency reported.

Merkel said in a podcast published on Saturday that as Germany and China have agreed on regular political dialogue and intergovernmental consultations, she went to China to conduct these talks on average once a year.

Germany and China have carried out very close cooperation within G20, Merkel said, adding that during her upcoming visit the two sides will talk about bilateral relations, rule of law, China's development, economy and other international affairs.

"We want to strengthen multilateralism. And that will play a role in our discussion," said Merkel.

Merkel will also visit Shenzhen, an economic hub in China's southern Guangdong Province.

"I am glad that I'm going to Shenzhen this time as well. I have regularly visited provinces in China, not just the capital. I am again and again aware of the dynamics and the extent to which China is developing," Merkel said.

The German Chancellor said she was very interested in visiting Shenzhen where China's economic opening-up began and where there are many German companies.

TAGS
Germany China Angela Merkel Li Keqiang G20 Guangdong Province

Comments

