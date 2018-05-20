Home World

Italy voters give verdict on new government programme

The coalition contract, published Friday by the two political forces, aims to end over two months of political deadlock after inconclusive elections in March. 

Published: 20th May 2018 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini, addresses a rally in Fiumicino, near Rome, Sunday, May 20, 2018.

By AFP

ROME: In a piazza in the centre of Milan, supporters of Italy's far-right League party came Sunday to cast their vote on the new government programme agreed by their party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

The coalition contract, published Friday by the two political forces, aims to end over two months of political deadlock after inconclusive elections in March. 

Both parties have presented the contract to their voters for a symbolic, non-binding vote.   

After publishing the deal on their direct democracy platform M5S announced Friday that it had been approved by 94 percent of those who voted, while League supporters were invited to vote this weekend.

"It's not ideal to govern with the Five Star Movement as we don't have a lot in common," said Giorgio Corti as he approached the voting gazebo covered with the blue League flags and posters of their nationalist leader Matteo Salvini.

The mechanic said he didn't agree with the M5S flagship policy of a basic universal income for Italy's poorest but that he would vote in favour of the contract all the same.

"I don't think money should be given to people who don't want to work, but I'll vote in favour of the contract rather than have a government of technocrats who no one elected," he said.

League voter Paolo Bertini was also voting in favour but only because "we have to have a government". 

The engineer said he was worried about the feasibility of the coalition's ambitious economic policies.

"I'm concerned about the pension reform without offering a concrete alternative... There is a budget problem, we risk massively increasing our country's debt," he added, saying that he did not believe the coalition would go the distance and would be only "transitory".

'Listened to the people'

Across the other side of town many M5S voters said they felt positive about it although some said they had concerns.

M5S voter Sergio Gau, a business consultant, said that rather than policy differences with the League, which wants to rein in immigration, he was more worried about the "xenophobic nature" of some within the party.

He said League leader Salvini's views were stronger than his own but "in some way it is right for our country to take measures to control immigration, we can't be the point of entry for everyone coming over".

Postal worker and Five Star voter Antonio Renna also voiced his concerns on the topic. 

"I would have preferred something less tough on immigration because I think the way to deal with the situation is more through integration, but I think even on this topic the parties can come to an agreement" he said. 

Despite their differences Renna said both the League and Five Star had "listened to the people in Italy" and can "work will together on a lot of points."

"Finally they are trying to make a government led by what the people need," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

Malaysia ex-leader seeks police protection amid graft probe

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas back in hospital: Source

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding