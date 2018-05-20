Home World

Malaysia ex-leader seeks police protection amid graft probe

The new government has reopened an investigation into the case, with police raiding Najib's properties and seizing cash, jewelry and other valuables.

Published: 20th May 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Malaysian ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PEKAN: Malaysia's national news agency is reporting that former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is under investigation for a massive corruption scandal, has sought police protection over concern about his family's safety.

Najib's long-ruling coalition suffered a shocking defeat in May 9 elections amid anger over at least $4.5 billion that investigators say was looted and laundered by Najib's associates from a state investment fund he set up.

The new government has reopened an investigation into the case, with police raiding Najib's properties and seizing cash, jewelry and other valuables.

A spokesman for Najib told the Bernama news agency Sunday that Najib had asked "for protection for himself and his family as they fear for their safety."

He didn't give details.

Najib's main aide said he couldn't immediately comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Najib Razak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

Italy voters give verdict on new government programme

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas back in hospital: Source

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding