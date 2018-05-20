Home World

Nepal to shut India's field office, says Prime Minister Oli

India was permitted to set up the temporary field office in 2008 to issue passes to vehicles for plying on Indian roads in the bordering regions after Koshi floods severely damaged a 17-km stretch.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

K P Sharma Oli. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal will close the Indian Embassy's field office in the near future as it has "outlived its purpose", Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said.

India was permitted to set up the temporary field office in 2008 to issue passes to vehicles for plying on Indian roads in the bordering regions after Koshi floods severely damaged a 17-km stretch of the east-west highway.

Initially set up in the eastern Sunsari district, it was later shifted to the nearby Biratnagar city, about 375 kms from here, along the Koshi Highway.

Speaking at the first parliamentary party meeting of the newly-formed Nepal Communist Party here, party's co-chairman Oli said the office would be removed as it had "outlived its purpose".

After repair of the damaged portion of the highway, Nepal had asked India to shut down the camp office but the Indian side did not comply.

The Indian flag was hoisted on the office building while India started distributing scholarships and got involved in various social activities using the facility, the Kathmandu Post reported.

India in 2014 sought the government's permission to establish a Consulate General Office in Biratnagar by upgrading the field office, the report said.

The Nepali government had tried to remove the field office six years ago when then Maoist leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha was the foreign minister.

In 2011, then Baburam Bhattarai-led government issued two diplomatic notes to New Delhi seeking removal of the office, according to officials.

"The prime minister's statement suggests that there is no need for such field offices in a small country," Communist Party of Nepal leader Janardan Sharma was quoted as saying by the Post.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal India field office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indian women want review of sexual violence coverage by global media

AND THE RAIN GOD FINALLY ANSWERED!Dark clouds loomed over Kochi, promising a heavy shower and it did deliver, providing respite from the heat. (Ratheesh Sundaram | EPS)

Three killed, thousands affected by torrential rains in Sri Lanka

Pakistan delegation in US to raise 'violation' of Indus Waters Treaty with World Bank

IPL2018
Videos
Image released by Chennai police
Chennai police release chain-snatchers footage
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI
PM Modi directly authorised purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate