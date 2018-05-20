Home World

US President Donald Trump says Antonio Guterres working hard to make United Nations great again

Antonio Guterres expressed his appreciation for the continued US engagement in the work of the United Nations.

Published: 20th May 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump | AP

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump has said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was working hard to "Make the United Nations Great Again" and lauded his UN envoy Nikki Haley for doing a "fantastic job" at the world body.

Guterres met Trump in the White House on Friday and, according to a readout provided by the UN Chief's office, the two discussed the situation in the broader Middle East, the Korean Peninsula and the ongoing United Nations reform.

The Secretary-General also expressed his appreciation for the continued US engagement in the work of the United Nations.

Following the meeting, Trump, in a tweet, praised the UN Secretary General for his leadership at the UN, saying he was working to make the world body "great again," using his campaign phrase of 'Make America Great Again'.

Just met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres who is working hard to 'Make the United Nations Great Again'.

"When the UN does more to solve conflicts around the world, it means the U.S.has less to do and we save money. @NikkiHaley is doing a fantastic job!" Trump said in his tweet.

A readout of the meeting provided by the White House that the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including North Korea, Syria, Iran, and reform of the United Nations.

"The President reiterated his support for the Secretary-General's efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the United Nations.

The two committed to work together in the months ahead to address these and other common threats and challenges," it said.

The relationship between the UN and Trump has been contentious as Trump has been very critical of the world body.

His administration has pulled out of the landmark UN agreement -- the Paris Climate deal, underscoring the rift between the US and UN.

As President-elect, Trump had tweeted that the United Nations has great potential "but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.

So sad! The US also negotiated a USD 285 million reduction of the UN budget for 2018-2019 compared to the budget for 2016-2017.

"The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked," Haley had said following the announcement of the budget cuts last year.

"This historic reduction in spending in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN  is a big step in the right direction. While we are pleased with the results of this year's budget negotiations, you can be sure we'll continue to look at ways to increase the UN's efficiency while protecting our interests," she had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Antonio Guterres United Nations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa to announce election date by May-end

Cuba plane crash: Black box recovered in 'good condition'

Hawaii lava flow ramps up as new magma mixes with old

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex