WATCH | Royal newlyweds Harry and Meghan leave for reception in a Jaguar, to spend night in Windsor Castle

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (AP photo)

By Associated Press

WINDSOR: Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a dramatic departure for their wedding reception on Saturday evening, making the short drive from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House in a classic Jaguar convertible with the top down.

Markle, newly named by the queen as the Duchess of Sussex, wore a white gown with a high neck and bare shoulders designed by Stella McCartney for the reception, which will be hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles. Harry wore a tuxedo. Both had big smiles as Harry opened the car door for his bride.

The silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero was originally manufactured in 1968 and now runs on electricity.

Only 200 guests have been invited to the reception, which follows a larger lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother.

Guests invited to Frogmore House, a royal estate in Windsor Home Park, were given a few hours after the lunch to rest and change outfits.

Meghan Markle is expected to make a speech at the evening event.

Elton John performed for guests at newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception.

Kensington Palace says John "performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family."

The palace did not disclose which songs the musician, who was made a knight in 1998 by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998, chose for the occasion.

John was a close friend of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and performed the song "Candle in the Wind" with recast lyrics at her funeral in 1997.

After their reception, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend their first night as a married couple in Windsor Castle.

The newlyweds are expected to return to their home in Kensington Palace in London on Sunday.

They are not immediately embarking on a honeymoon and have their first royal engagement as wife and husband scheduled at Buckingham Palace Tuesday.

A honeymoon is expected to happen soon, though. Harry is partial to traveling in Africa, so it's possible their destination may be somewhere there. After only two dates in 2016, they went camping together in Botswana.

