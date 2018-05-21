Home World

China to buy massive amount of US farm products: President Donald Trump

It comes after the high-level delegations from US and China held trade negotiations on a wide range of issues including tariff barriers and intellectual property violations.

US President Donald Trump | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump today said that the "barriers and tariffs" with China will "come down for first time" and that it had agreed to buy massive amounts of American farm products.

Trump's remarks come after China said it would "significantly increase" purchases from the US and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared a "hold" on the trade war while negotiations over various trade matters continue.

"China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products - would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years!" Trump tweeted.

"On China, Barriers and Tariffs to come down for first time," he added.

Trump wants to bring down the trade deficit with China.

