Home World

Extremism not limited to particular country or region, its global issue: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas

In a scathing attack on Pakistan, US President Donald Trump had accused it of 'lies and deceit' and of fooling US leaders while providing shelter to terrorists.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (FIle | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has described extremism as a global issue, not limited to a particular country or region as he visited the family of a Pakistani girl, killed in the latest shooting incident in a US school.

In a scathing attack on Pakistan, US President Donald Trump had accused it of "lies and deceit" and of fooling US leaders while providing shelter to terrorists, but Islamabad had repeatedly denied that there are any terrorist safe havens inside its territory.

Abbasi, along with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair yesterday visited the family of Sabika Sheikh -- the 17-year-old Pakistani national who was killed in shooting in the Santa Fe High School in Texas, met her family members and condoled her death.

Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, was among the eight students and two teachers who were killed when a 17-year-old student opened fire in the school on May 18.

She was to return to Pakistan next month to celebrate Eid festival with her family in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

"Extremism was not an issue limited to a particular country or region," Abbasi said, adding that it was a global issue.

He urged the international community to find out the real reasons behind such incidents.

"We have to learn from each other's experiences," he told reporters after meeting the grieving family.

He said that Sabika was an intelligent student, and the whole nation is sad on her death.

According to her family members, Sheikh's body is expected to arrive here tonight and her funeral prayers will held tomorrow at a local mosque.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shahid Khaqan Abbas Pakistan Terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Hardline Danish minister Inger Stojberg says Ramadan 'dangerous for all of us'

Indian student plunges 40 meters to death while taking selfie at tourist spot in Australia

Korean Air chief's wife to be probed over physical, verbal assault allegations

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title