Nicolas Maduro declared winner of Venezuela poll: Officials

By PTI

CARACAS: President Nicolas Maduro was declared winner of Venezuela's election today in a poll rejected as invalid by his rivals, who called for fresh elections to be held later this year.

With more than 90 per cent of the votes counted, Maduro had 67.7 percent of the vote, with his main rival Henri Falcon taking 21.2 percent, the National Election Council chief Tibisay Lucena announced.