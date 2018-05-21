Home World

Nicolas Maduro declared winner of Venezuela poll: Officials

President Nicolas Maduro was declared winner of Venezuela's election today in a poll rejected as invalid by his rivals, who called for fresh elections to be held later this year.

Published: 21st May 2018 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

CARACAS: President Nicolas Maduro was declared winner of Venezuela's election today in a poll rejected as invalid by his rivals, who called for fresh elections to be held later this year.

With more than 90 per cent of the votes counted, Maduro had 67.7 percent of the vote, with his main rival Henri Falcon taking 21.2 percent, the National Election Council chief Tibisay Lucena announced.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nicolas Maduro election Venezuela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russian "dirty money" flowing through London damages Britain: UK lawmakers

China launches satellite to explore Moon's far side

Sweden team pose with the trophy after their victory over Switzerland in the Ice Hockey World Championships final match at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. | AP

Sweden beats Switzerland to retain world ice hockey title

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding