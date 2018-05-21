Home World

No need to fear about totalitarian rule in Nepal: President Bidya Devi Bhandari

President Bidya Devi Bhandari stated this while reading out the government's policy document at a joint meeting of Parliament which took place three months after the formation of the new government.

Published: 21st May 2018 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's first Leftist majority government today expressed commitment to the principles of democracy and dispelled fears about a totalitarian system after the formation of an all-Communist regime.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari stated this while reading out the government's policy document at a joint meeting of Parliament which took place three months after the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

The two largest Communist parties - CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre - merged last week to form the Nepal Communist Party, that has a nearly two-third majority in Parliament.

The new government is fully committed to the principles of basic democratic values so there is no fear of introducing a totalitarian system by abolishing the democratic set-up, said Bhandari.

Presenting the government's policies and programmes for 2018-19 Bhandari said, "Nepal government will adopt a good neighbour policy and will introduce regulations to attract foreign investments in the country".

She said the government will try to integrate the Nepalese economy into the world economy and convert Nepal to a middle income country within the next 10 years, adding the government will work for generating 5,000 MW of hydroelectricity within the next five years and 15,000 MW in 10 years.

Bhandari said the government is working to double economic growth in the next five years.

