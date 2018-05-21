Home World

Palestinian publicly sets himself on fire in Gaza

Family members say Fathi Harb set himself on fire Saturday in an act of desperation and protest over the dire living conditions in Gaza.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

GAZA CITY: A 20-year-old Palestinian is in critical condition after publicly setting himself of fire in the Gaza Strip.

Motives for the self-immolation are unclear today.

Family members say Fathi Harb set himself on fire Saturday in an act of desperation and protest over the dire living conditions in Gaza. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, cited personal issues for his actions.

Suicides are rare in Gaza but dozens were reported last year.

Gaza has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas assumed control of the territory in 2007. It has had a devastating impact on the economy, with unemployment at over 40 percent and the tap water undrinkable.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palestinian Gaza

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

UAE to loosen visa rules for investors and innovators

Terrorism, climate change top agenda for G20 in Buenos Aires

death, murder,suicide

Bangladesh kills 13 drug dealers in major crackdown

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding