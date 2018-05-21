PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin take boat ride in Sochi

By PTI

SOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin today took a boat ride from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park in Russia's Sochi after their informal summit so they can have more time to discuss bilateral ties.

The two leaders are in this Black Sea coastal city for their first informal summit. The talks between the two leaders in Putin's Bocharov Ruchei residence lasted for more than three hours. After the official part, the two leaders continued informal talks. Putin invited Modi for a boat ride, Russia's official news agency Tass reported.

"Boat ride on the Black Sea! PM @narendramodi and Russian President #Putin had plenty to discuss as they sail together from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park in #Sochi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the sea trip, they spoke in English without the support of an interpreter.

The leaders continued negotiations at lunch, going out on the deck from time to time to breathe in the fresh sea air and marvel at the coastal line of Sochi that had been refurbished before the Winter Olympic Games it hosted in 2014.

Earlier in the day, Modi during his talks with the Russian president underlined the strong bond between the two "strategic partners".