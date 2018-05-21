Home World

Seven killed, thousands displaced​ by torrential rains in Sri Lanka

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) said that 1024 people have been displaced so far and have been sheltered at temporary locations.

Published: 21st May 2018 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy rain and lightning strikes across Sri Lanka have left at least seven people dead and displaced more than 1,000. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Heavy monsoon rains and strong winds across Sri Lanka have killed at least seven persons and displaced more than 1,000, prompting authorities to deploy the military for rescue and relief operations.

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) said that 1024 people have been displaced so far and have been sheltered at temporary locations.

Seven people have been killed so far and hundreds have been affected by the adverse weather experienced in most parts of the country, Colombo Gazette reported.

The most number of displaced have been reported from Badulla, Kegalle and Kalutara, the DMC said.

Over 170 houses have been damaged as a result of the adverse weather affecting the country over the past few days.

Landslide warnings were issued for several areas while people living along major rivers were cautioned over the possibility of floods, the report said.

The Army, Navy and Air Force were deployed to the most affected areas to provide relief and join the rescue operations.

President Maithripala Sirisena directed the relevant authorities to provide immediate relief to those affected.

In addition to the deaths, during the last 48 hours seven accidents have been reported on the expressways.

Sri Lanka Police are advising the motorists to drive with more attention at lower speed when it is raining, the Colombo Page reported.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology said that the prevailing rainy conditions along with cloudy skies in the Southwestern part of the island is expected to continue during next few days.

Sri Lanka, which has been heavily deforested for cash crops, often witnesses landslides during the monsoon season.

Last year, heavy floods and landslides triggered by the worst rainfall killed at least 92 people and left 110 missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

China to buy massive amount of US farm products: President Donald Trump

US President Donald ​Trump urges China to clamp down on North Korea border

Mike Pompeo. | AFP

US will put 'unprecedented financial pressure' on Iran: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title