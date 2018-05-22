Home World

EU fears offer to US 'not enough' to end trade row

Published: 22nd May 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU's top trade official warned Tuesday that the bloc's last-ditch bid to persuade US President Donald Trump to back off from stiff tariffs on metals imports from Europe was likely insufficient, as divisions emerged on how to face Washington.

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke as the EU's 28 trade ministers met in Brussels to discuss an attempt to win a similar reprieve to the one handed to China, in time for a June 1 deadline.

They discussed a plan laid out by EU leaders last week for concessions including a limited EU-US trade deal as well as opening up the European market to US natural gas -- if the exemption is granted.

"Is this going to be enough? I'm not sure frankly," Malmstrom told a press conference after the talks.

Europe was hit by the shock steel and aluminium tariffs in March, part of the protectionist president's threat of an "America First" trade war with Washington's closest partners, including Canada, Mexico and Japan.

The US has twice suspended the duties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminium as talks with key allies continued.

"If we are exempted, then we are willing to engage in talks and see how we can facilitate trade relations," said Malmstrom ahead of a closed door session of which very few details emerged. 

She has spearheaded a series of talks with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a stalwart of Trump's hardball tactics.

'Allies, not vassals'

Europeans have struggled to align on how to respond to the Trump threat, with export powerhouse Germany calling for patience and France and the Netherlands urging a tougher line. 

"We are allies but we are not vassals. Today is a moment of truth for the EU," said French trade minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

But German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier warned of the dangers of souring ties with Europe's closest ally.

"With an escalation not only on steel, but also other products, and also with regard to problems with Iran, Russia, we risk a lot more then just economic repercussions," said Altmaier, a close ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

To bridge the positions, the European Commission, the EU trade arm,  has said it will refuse all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a permanent exemption from the tariffs at the end of the month.

But it is also discussing the concessions that the EU leaders agreed at a summit in Sofia last week.

Europe's incentives come with a threat to retaliate against the US with European tariffs on American imports, including iconic items such as Harley-Davidson motorbikes and bourbon whiskey.

These counter-measures will officially become enforceable on June 20, but Germany is urging not to use them as long as talks with the US are ongoing.

'Limited' deal

Any attempt to negotiate a trade deal, no matter how small, requires a mandate from member states.

The "limited" deal on offer would focus in particular on cars, a strategic sector that Trump has brought sharp attention to in several tweets that specifically targeted Germany -- an auto powerhouse on its own.

EU leaders insist that there is no chance of relaunching the very unpopular TTIP talks, the major EU-US trade agreement torpedoed by Trump when he entered office last year.

At the request of the United States, Europeans are also ready to "deepen relations" in energy matters, in particular in the field of liquefied natural gas. 

As a result of the shale gas boom, the US is avidly seeking new export markets and wants to compete with Russia and Norway, the EU's current main gas suppliers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump EU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold