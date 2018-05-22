Mumbai terror attack mastermind​ Hafiz Saeed seeks PML-F and MML alliance in Sindh for upcoming polls

By PTI

LAHORE: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed has reached out to Pakistan Muslim League-Functional president Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi and sought his party's alliance with Milli Muslim League (MML) in Sindh province for the upcoming elections.

Saeed has already started campaigning for the MML with an eye on the general elections in Pakistan expected to be held on July 27.

He is currently on the visit of Sindh province to explore chances of political alliance for his MML which is yet to be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He held a meeting with Rashdi, a spiritual leader of the Hur in Sindh province, yesterday and sought PML-F and MML alliance in Sindh province for forthcoming general elections.

PML-Zia head Ijazul Haq, a son of slain military ruler Gen Zia-ul Haq, was also present in the meeting.

A source privy to the development told PTI that the meeting agreed that the three parties 'PML-F, PML-Z and MML' would explore the possibility of seat-adjustment in Sindh.

They also agreed that the like-minded parties should contest the election jointly to avoid division of the their vote bank.

"Saeed said that since his organisations - JuD and Falahai-i-Insaniat (FIF)  had done an extensive social work in Sindh especially during floods the people have a soft corner for them and they will vote for MML," the source said.

Earlier, Saeed held a rally on the platform of MML in Haroonabad, Punjab, some 400-km from Lahore.

The interior ministry had opposed enlisting of the MML as a political party arguing it's an offshoot of the JuD which is banned under a UN resolution.

The US last month designated the MML as a foreign terrorist organisation, saying the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members make up MML's leadership and the so-called party openly displays Saeed's likeness in its election banners and literature.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.