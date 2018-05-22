Home World

Russia threatens retaliatory tariffs against US

Russia began a challenge against the US tariffs at the WTO last month, but the document now qualifies those as "safeguard measures".

Published: 22nd May 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia may impose retaliatory tariffs of nearly $540 million on US goods in response to US duties on steel and aluminium, according to a document Moscow circulated Tuesday at the World Trade Organization.

Russia began a challenge against the US tariffs at the WTO last month, but the document now qualifies those as "safeguard measures," saying that international trade rules allow it to quickly apply duties on an equivalent amount of US goods.

US President Donald Trump sparked fears of a trade war in March when he decided to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminium imports over national security concerns.

Russia calculated that the US tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum were worth nearly $538 million.

"The proposed suspension of substantially equivalent concessions ... takes the form of an increase in duty on selected products originating in the United States," said the Russian document.

It said 30 days notice would be provided on which goods would be subject to the increased duties and would remain in effect until the United States withdrew the additional steel and aluminum tariffs.

While the United States has provided temporary waivers to the tariffs to certain countries, including EU nations, the increased duties have gone into effect for Russia. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russia US steel tariffs Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold