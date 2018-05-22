Home World

US hikes tariffs on Chinese steel exported via Vietnam

US steel producers complained imports of Chinese-made steel through other countries soared after anti-dumping charges were imposed.

Published: 22nd May 2018

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The US government has hiked import tariffs on some steel imports from Vietnam that they said originated in China and evaded anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel.

The Commerce Department said Monday that importers will be required to post deposits to pay possible duties of 39 to 256 per cent of the value of steel imported from Vietnam that is made with materials from China.

The department said the imports are "circumventing the anti-dumping and countervailing duty" charges imposed on Chinese-made steel beginning in 2015 to offset what Washington says are improper government subsidies.

