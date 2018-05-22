White House releases commemorative coin before Kim-Trump meet

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The White House has released a commemorative coin to mark the June 12 meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Released by the White House Communications Agency yesterday, the "trip coin" describes the North Korean leader as the "supreme leader" and the occasion as peace talks.

The much-anticipated meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to be held in Singapore on June 12.

Last week, North Korea had threatened to cancel the meeting, blaming the US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment".

Pyongyang has also taken strong exceptions to military drills between the US and South Korea.

The White House said it was going ahead with the preparations of the summit.