Home World

Brexit plan to leave customs union not ready until 2021: Tax chief

Britain has vowed to leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit, which legally takes place on March 29, 2019.

Published: 23rd May 2018 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Brexit | Reuters

By AFP

LONDON: A post-Brexit blueprint to replace Britain's customs union with the European Union will not be ready until the end of 2020, tax chief Jon Thompson has told lawmakers.

The "maximum facilitation" proposal favoured by Brexit supporters, which would use trusted-trader arrangements and technology to avoid border checks, could take three years to fully implement, HMRC chief Jon Thompson told the Brexit Select Committee, its chairman said Wednesday.

Britain has vowed to leave the EU's single market and customs union after Brexit, which legally takes place on March 29, 2019, but the real exit date will in effect be delayed by a transition period lasting until December 31, 2021.

Chairman of the committee Hilary Benn revealed Thompson had written to lawmakers saying that parts of the so-called "max fac" plan "could take around three years, which takes us beyond December 2020".

The "max fac" is favoured by leading Conservative Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, but Prime Minister Theresa May is believed to support a new "customs partnership". Under this arrangement, Britain would collect tariffs on behalf of the EU for goods heading to the continent.

Foreign Secretary Johnson on Wednesday urged May "to get on with" plans to leave the customs union, so that Britain can be free to strike trade deals with the rest of the world. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brexits European Union (EU) Boris Johnson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day