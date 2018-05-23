Home World

North Korea allows South Korean journalists to cover nuclear​ test closing

North Korea had earlier refused to allow South Korean journalists into the country to witness the event, raising worries about the prospect for recently improving ties.

Published: 23rd May 2018

By Associated Press

SEOUL: Seoul says North Korea has allowed South Korean journalists to join the small group of foreign media being allowed to cover the dismantling of its nuclear test site.

Their exclusion followed Pyongyang cutting off high-level contact with Seoul to protest joint US-South Korean military exercises.

The dismantling of the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site is expected to happen between Wednesday and Friday depending on weather.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said North Korea accepted the list of eight South Koreans to attend via a cross-border communication channel.

A special flight was to take the journalists to North Korea later Wednesday.

The other journalists had arrived Tuesday.

 

