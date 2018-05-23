Home World

Pakistan Minister slapped by Imran Khan led Tehreek-i-Insaf party's leader

Pakistan's minister for privatisation Daniyal Aziz was slapped by a senior leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during a TV talk show.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan (File |AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's minister for privatisation Daniyal Aziz was slapped by a senior leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during a TV talk show.

A 36-second clip posted on Geo News website showed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque and Aziz mudslinging each other's party in the Aapas Ki Baat programme yesterday.

Then all of a sudden Aziz, in an aggressive tone, addressed Haque and said: "Am I afraid of you afraid of thieves like you".

Haque lost his temper when Aziz called him a "thief".

Aziz kept his cool after being slapped and just said: "How dare you slap me?" At this Haque retorted: "How dare you call me a thief?" Pakistan's former ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supemo Nawaz Sharif said that "it showed culture of PTI".

This is not the first time Haque is getting involved in such trouble.

In 2011, during a TV show, he threw a glass of water on Pakistan Peoples Party leader Jameel Soomro.

