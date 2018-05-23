Palestinians join world chemical arms watchdog OPCW
THE HAGUE: The Palestinians have joined the global arms watchdog's convention to halt the spread of chemical weapons, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons announced today.
"The State of Palestine deposited on 17 May 2018 its instrument of accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention," the Hague-based OPCW said in a statement.