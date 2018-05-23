USA Gymnastics apologizes in Congress for Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The new head of USA Gymnastics apologized before Congress on Wednesday for the "despicable" sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts by disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar and pledged to make athlete safety the top priority.

The leader of USA Swimming also expressed regret during a congressional hearing for past sexual abuse scandals in the sport.

Referring to Nassar, Susanne Lyons, the acting CEO of the US Olympic Committee, told the House Energy and Commerce Committee the "Olympic community failed the people it was supposed to protect."

"This is appalling and unacceptable," Lyons said. "I would like to apologize once again to those individuals and their families."

"Athlete safety must be at the forefront of everything we do," said Kerry Perry, who took over as president and CEO of USA Gymnastics in December.

"Like all of you, I was appalled and sickened by the despicable crimes (of Nassar)," Perry said. "I want to apologize to all who were harmed by the horrific acts.

"Let there be no mistake; those days are over," she said. "USA Gymnastics is on a new path, with new leadership, and a commitment to ensure this never happens again."

Timothy Hinchey, president and CEO of USA Swimming, said his organization "acknowledges and deeply regrets the abuse suffered by children, athletes, and other participants in swimming programs."

"Participation in sport should offer physical, social and emotional benefits, but for some, it has resulted in abuse and trauma that will negatively impact the rest of their lives," Hinchey said. "That is inexcusable."

800 reports of abuse

The Nassar scandal rocked American gymnastics to its core. Nassar, 54, is serving a life sentence for abusing hundreds of young girls and women while working at Michigan State University and as the team doctor for the US Olympic Gymnastics team.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls over a two-decade period under the guise of medical treatment.

Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney have all come forward and said they were victims of Nassar's abuse.

Earlier this month, Michigan State University announced it had reached a $500 million settlement with 332 former victims.

The heads of USA Volleyball and USA Taekwando also attended the congressional hearing on protecting athletes from sexual abuse and misconduct.

Also testifying was Shellie Pfohl, president and CEO of the US Center for SafeSport, an independent Denver-based body.

The SafeSport Center is charged with investigating allegations of sexual abuse within the 49 national governing sports bodies in the United States.

Pfohl said the center has received more than 800 reports of abuse during the past 14 months and had permanently banned 142 people from participating in or coaching Olympic sports.

"Far too many of our nation's athletes have suffered abuse at the hands of perpetrators," Pfohl said. "If one athlete is abused it's one too many.

"We believe athletes of all levels deserve to participate in sports that are free from bullying, hazing, sexual misconduct or any form of emotional or physical abuse," she said. "Anything less is unacceptable."

Gregg Harper, a Republican congressman from Mississippi, said there had been a "systematic failure" to protect athletes and it would take a "Herculean effort to regain the trust of athletes, their families and the American people."

"Athlete safety must be the top priorty of the USOC," Harper said.

Diana DeGette, a Democrat from Colorado, told the witnesses "we're not here to tear down the sporting world."

DeGette expressed hope that changes promised by the governing bodies were not "window-dressing" but a step down "the road to real change."

Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon, said that for too long a "culture of medals and money won out over athlete safety and protection."

"More must be done to ensure athlete safety is the top proirity of the USOC" and the governing bodies of the various sports, Walden said.