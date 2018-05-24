Home World

Ahead of US summit, North Korea demolishes 'nuclear test site'

The planned closing was previously announced by leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his planned summit with US President Donald Trump next month.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNGGYE-RI: North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

The demolition happened today at the site deep in the mountains of the North's sparsely populated northeast.

The North's decision to close the site has generally been seen as a welcome gesture by Kim to set a positive tone ahead of the summit.

Even so, it is not an irreversible move and would need to be followed by many more significant measures to meet Trump's demands for denuclearization.

The North did not invite international inspectors to the ceremony, which limits its value as a concession.

Kim Jong Un North Korea nuclear test site

