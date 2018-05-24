Home World

Amnesty highlights sex-for-food claims in Boko Haram-hit NE Nigeria

Despite long-standing complaints about sexual violence and repeated promises by the Nigerian authorities that they would address concerns, "no tangible action" had been taken.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Cameroon soldiers stand guard at a lookout post as they take part in operations against the extremists group Boko Haram, near Elbeid bridge, left rear, that separates northern Cameroon from Nigeria's Borno state (File Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose (File | AP)

By AFP

LAGOS, NIGERIA: Amnesty International on Thursday urged Nigeria to act on claims soldiers and members of the civilian militia have raped women and girls in remote camps for people displaced by Boko Haram.

The rights watchdog said it had gathered multiple testimonies about alleged abuse by the security forces, including claimed that soldiers coerced vulnerable survivors into having sex in exchange for food.

But despite long-standing complaints about sexual violence and repeated promises by the Nigerian authorities that they would address concerns, "no tangible action" had been taken.

In November 2016, police vowed to look into allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in the camps but several months later, the military rejected the allegations.

"It is not always clear if these investigations were carried out and no reports have been made public," the London-based rights group said in a statement.

Amnesty's Nigeria director, Osai Ojigho, said it was time for President Muhammadu Buhari "to demonstrate his frequently-expressed commitment to protect the human rights of displaced people in northeast Nigeria.

"The only way to end these horrific violations is by ending the climate of impunity in the region and ensuring that no-one can get away with rape or murder."

Rape widespread
Women and girls, many of whom have been separated from their families, are vulnerable to sexual abuse and say rape is widespread in and out of the camps, according to aid agencies.

Some non-profits run family planning clinics, providing contraception, and say there are high numbers of sexually transmitted infections, abortions and unwanted pregnancies.

"Scores" of women told Amnesty that soldiers and civilian militia members coerced them into becoming "girlfriends", which meant them being available for sex. 

In return they got food.

Sexual exploitation was at an "alarming level, as women remain desperate to access sufficient food and livelihood opportunities", the group added.

"Sex in these highly coercive circumstances is always rape, even when physical force is not used, and Nigerian soldiers and (militia) members have been getting away with it," said Ojigho.

'Alarming level'
According to the latest available figures to April 30, nearly 1.8 million people have been displaced within Nigeria by the Boko Haram insurgency, which has killed at least 20,000 since 2009.

Including figures from neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, the number of people forced to flee their homes by the violence reaches nearly 2.25 million, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Military gains have wrested back control of areas previously held by the Islamist militants, laying bare the extent of the damage to farming and fishing on which most locals depend.

By the end of March, 3.5 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance, the UN said. 

Malnutrition cases with medical complications are expected to rise in the upcoming rainy season.

Amnesty said thousands of people had died from starvation due to a lack of food at the camps over the past four years, without specifying an exact number.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boko Haram Amnesty International rape Nigeria insurgency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day