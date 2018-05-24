Home World

Donald Trump cancels North Korean summit, citing 'tremendous anger'

Published: 24th May 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump | AP

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is cancelling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.

Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

