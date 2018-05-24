Donald Trump cancels North Korean summit, citing 'tremendous anger'
President Donald Trump is canceling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.
Published: 24th May 2018 07:34 PM | Last Updated: 24th May 2018 07:34 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is cancelling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.
Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."
READ President Trump's letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un canceling their summit. pic.twitter.com/3xXYHwQwTC— The Associated Press (@AP) 24 May 2018
The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."