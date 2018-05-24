Home World

No immigration deal unless 'real wall,' good security: Donald Trump to Mexico

Moderates House Republicans are pushing a deal that could lead to citizenship for young "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the US illegally.

Published: 24th May 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump | AP

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says he opposes any immigration legislation that doesn't include "a real wall" along the Mexican border and "very strong border security."

Moderates House Republicans are pushing a deal that could lead to citizenship for young "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the US illegally.

But Trump tells "Fox & Friends" that unless any bill "includes a wall, and I mean a wall, a real wall, and unless it includes very strong border security, there'll be no approvals from me.

" Trump's also taking issue with the immigration court system, saying other countries have "security people" who "stand there and say you can't come in" rather than judges who decide immigration claims.

"Whoever heard of a system where you put people through trials? We're going to change the system."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump Mexico wall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka