US, China agree to keep pressure on North Korea ahead of Singapore summit

The US and China agreed on continuing with maximum pressure campaign against Pyongyang ahead of the June 12 Singapore summit between Trump and Kim.

A woman walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON: The US and China agreed on continuing with maximum pressure campaign against Pyongyang ahead of the June 12 Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong un, top diplomats of the two countries said today.

The June 12 Singapore summit between Trump and Kim was the main topic of discussion between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi when the duo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here.

"We talked about preparations for the President's June 12 meeting with Kim Jong-un. I had a chance to hear China's perspective and appreciated their observations on the opportunity that is before the United States, the DPRK and the world," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference.

He said the US and China discussed "our firm commitment" to maintain pressure on North Korea and to continue fully enforcing all relevant UN Security Council resolutions related to Pyongyang until they see and achieve the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

"We confirm today that we continue to expect all countries, including China, will meet their obligations and fully implement those measures," Pompeo said, adding that China, the US, the South Koreans and Japan were all "fully committed" to a bright future for the DPRK if Pyongyang was willing to denuclearise.

"Until that time arrives, the pressure will continue. I emphasised the President's firm determination to secure a balanced and fair trade and investment relationship. We know that the discussions are ongoing. Our trade teams will continue their regular engagements on these very important matters to each of our two countries," the top American diplomat said.

Wang said he listened to the analysis of Pompeo on the recent development of the situation and his perspectives.

"China is firmly committed to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. This position will not change," he said.

At the same time, Wang said, we believe that in achieving the process or the goal of denuclearisation, it was necessary to address the legitimate security concerns of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea or DPRK at an appropriate time, and along with the realisation of denuclearisation, it is important to establish a long-term and effective peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula.

He said China firmly supports the meeting between the US and the DPRK leaders.

"Direct contact and dialogue between the leaders is key to addressing the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Wang said.

"We look forward to seeing the meeting take place as scheduled and be successful. We believe that President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un are fully able and they have the wisdom to make the right decision and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and bring good news to the world," he said.

Wang said China firmly honours its due international obligation.

"We will continue to fully and strictly implement UN Security Council resolutions on the DPRK and continue to work to maintain peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula," he said.

