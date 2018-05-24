Home World

US will be defeated in fresh anti-Iran move: Khamenei

All successive US governments are not bound to their obligations, Khamenei said during a meeting with senior Iranian officials, referring to the US withdrawal from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Published: 24th May 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (File | AP)

By IANS

TEHRAN: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the US is "not trustable" and will be defeated in its fresh anti-Iran move, media reports said.

The US has "deep enmity with" Iran, he said, adding that Washington intends to "destroy the power factors of the Islamic republic", Xinhua reported.

"Since the beginning of the Islamic revolution (in 1979), the US has not given up its enmity against the Islamic republic. They have harnessed all political, economic, military and propaganda measures against Iran," Khamenei said.

Meanwhile, the supreme leader pointed out that the US has failed in its all previous plots against Iran in the past four decades.

"Like the cat in Tom and Jerry (animated series), they will lose again," he said.

Khamenei made the remarks two days after a speech by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which he threatened to impose the toughest sanctions on Iran if the Islamic state does not change its course of action domestically and regionally.

Pompeo urged Tehran to report to the International Atomic Energy Agency about its nuclear program, end proliferation of its missiles, and stop supporting terrorist groups in the Middle East.

TAGS
US-Iran relations Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

