Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro sworn in for second six-year term

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro was sworn in Thursday for a second term as president of the crisis-wracked Latin American country.

Published: 24th May 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, Constituent National Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez, left, and first lady Cilia Flores, wave as they arrive to the National Assembly for a special session in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 24, 2018. | AP

By AFP

CARACAS: Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro was sworn in Thursday for a second term as president of the crisis-wracked Latin American country.

Maduro swore "to respect and enforce the Constitution and lead all revolutionary changes" in a ceremony at the Constituent Assembly, which he set up himself last year and stacked with his supporters.

The 55-year-old former bus driver was re-elected Sunday in a vote boycotted by the main opposition and widely condemned by the international community, including the United States, which denounced it as a "sham."

