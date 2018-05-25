Home World

Canada blast: Two men set off bomb in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel, 15 injured

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said. 

Published: 25th May 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 12:29 PM

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object. (Photo | Peel Regional Police Twitter)

By Reuters

TORONTO: Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.

The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30 PM.

Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet.

The men then fled.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack in Mississauga, Canada's sixth largest city, comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.

Mississauga is n Lake Ontario about 20 miles (32 km) west of Toronto.

(With inputs from PTI)

