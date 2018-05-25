Home World

China denies Trump's hint that Xi Jinping changed Kim Jong-un's mind on Korean peace talks

China today refuted US President Donald Trump's remarks hinting that President Xi Jinping had a role in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having a change of mind over Korean peace talks.

Published: 25th May 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BEIJING: China today refuted US President Donald Trump's remarks hinting that President Xi Jinping had a role in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having a change of mind over Korean peace talks, and said its intentions are "above board".

"I think there was a change in attitude from Kim Jong-un after his meeting with Xi. There was a difference after Kim Jong un left China the second time. President Xi is a world-class poker player," Trump said three days ago, casting doubts on China's role leading up to the cancellation of his summit with Kim planned for next month in Singapore.

"Maybe nothing happened, I'm not blaming anybody. But there was a different attitude from the North Korean folks after that second meeting" between Xi and Kim, Trump said stressing that he has a good personal relationship with the Chinese president.

Kim made his first visit to China on March 27 as he warmed up to Trump's overtures with direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

But after agreeing for a summit meeting with Trump, he again made a surprise second visit to China on May 8 and held a Wuhan-style summit with Xi which the US president says has changed the North Korean dictator's mind.

"As for China's role, we said many times that China has always played a positive and constructive role on the Korean peninsula nuclear issue," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said here when asked about Trump's allegation.

"Our intentions are above board. In fact our position is that the parties should stay committed to the denuclearisation of the peninsula, and maintaining peace, stability on the peninsula (by) resolving the issue through consultation. Our position remained unchanged," he said.

"All relevant parties should not lose sight of the consistency of the Chinese position. When holding talks with the US and DPRK (North Korea), China has always stated our position in this regard," he said.

Lu put the onus of failure on the US saying that all parties should reflect on the issue.

"The political settlement of the issue calls on all parties, especially all parties directly concerned, to move in the same direction and demonstrate goodwill. In this aspect, all relevant parties should reflect on themselves and how much they have done," he said.

About the allegation that China is influencing Kim to seek a bigger role in Korean peace talks in order to get a better trade deal with the US in the current trade conflict between the two nations, Lu called it an "over interpretation".

"As for China's bigger role, whether it becomes a bargaining chip for China on other issues, you make over interpretation of it," he said. China's position on Sino-US trade talks is always "above board," he said.

"The trade ties are mutually beneficial. We hope the US leaders and government can always focus on maintaining the global growth and upholding the interests of US people and the business community. With this in mind they should make concerted efforts with China to resolve the economic issues with China beneficial to both sides," he said.

About the cancellation of the Singapore summit by Trump, Lu said both the US and North Korea had still left the door open for talks.

"The recent easing situation on the peninsula is hard won, the political settlement process is faced with a rare historic opportunity," he said.

"We believe as the parties directly engaged on the issue, the summit of the DPRK and the US can play a crucial role for promoting the denuclearisation of the peninsula," Lu said, using North Korea's official initials.

"Under the current circumstances we strongly hope that both DPRK and the US can cherish the recent positive progress, stay patient, demonstrate goodwill and move in the same direction and continue to stay committed to denuclearisation and resolve each other's legitimate concerns through dialogue and consultation," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China Donald Trump Xi Jinping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch