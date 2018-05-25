Home World

New privacy law forces some US media offline in Europe

Major U.S.-media outlets including the LA Times and Chicago Tribune were forced to shutter their websites in parts of Europe on Friday following the rollout of stringent new privacy regulations by EU.

Published: 25th May 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

LONDON: Major U.S.-media outlets including the LA Times and Chicago Tribune were forced to shutter their websites in parts of Europe on Friday following the rollout of stringent new privacy regulations by the European Union.

The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect on Friday, forcing companies to be more attentive to how they handle customer data with severe penalties for breaching consumers' privacy rights.

Privacy advocates have hailed the new law as a model for personal data protection in the internet era.

But opponents say the new rules are overly burdensome and have warned of costly business disruption.

By mid-morning, European readers trying to access the websites of media outlets owned by the U.S.

Tronc publishing group were greeted by a message saying they were "unavailable in most European countries."

The message did not explicitly name the reason for the problem but included "GDPR" in the redirected web page address.

Tronc, headquartered in Chicago, owns some of America's biggest newspapers, including the LA Times, Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and Baltimore Sun.

"We are engaged on the issue and committed to looking at options that support our full range of digital offerings to the EU market," said the error message displayed in response to attempts to access the LA Times website in London and Brussels.

"We continue to identify technical compliance solutions that will provide all readers with our award-winning journalism." 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EU media Chicago Tribune LA Times

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch