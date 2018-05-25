Home World

Trump-Kim summit 'indispensable' for resolving North Korea crisis: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

On Friday Trump said it was possible the summit could still go ahead, perhaps even on June 12 as originally planned. 

Published: 25th May 2018 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP

By AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday Tokyo was disappointed by the cancellation of the summit between the US and North Korean leaders, saying it was necessary to make progress.

"In the future we need such a meeting -- it is indispensable to resolve the problems which have accumulated," he said at Russia's annual economic forum in Saint Petersburg.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled the high-stakes summit with Kim Jong Un, following what the White House called a "trail of broken promises" by North Korea.

However on Friday Trump said it was possible the summit could still go ahead, perhaps even on June 12 as originally planned. 

"Nuclear weapons, weapons of mass destruction, an effective means of destroying all these types of weapons is needed," said Abe, over whose country North Korea has fired missiles as it has tested its efforts to build rockets that can reach the United States.

"That is the main goal of negotiations between these countries (US and North Korea) and it is namely by holding such a summit that we need to move things forward," he added.

Abe said other countries should continue to put pressure on North Korea to respect UN resolutions concerning its nuclear and missle programmes.

"The most important (thing) is that we continue our efforts," said Abe.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
north korea south korea Shinzo Abe Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch