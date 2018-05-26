Home World

China's satellite to explore Moon's dark side successfully brakes for entry into orbit

It will be the world's first communication satellite operating in that orbit, the report said.

Published: 26th May 2018 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose | PTI

By PTI

BEIJING: China's relay satellite, on an ambitious lunar exploration mission, has successfully braked near the Moon, completing a vital step before entering a desired orbit, space officials said today.

Queqiao, the 400-kg satellite which has a designed life of three years, was launched on Monday to enable a rover to communicate with the Earth from the Moon's mysterious far side, as part of the Communist giant's ambitious goal of being the first country to send such a probe.

It braked 100 km above the surface of the Moon in line with instructions from a ground control centre in Beijing, and then entered a transfer orbit from the moon to the second Lagrangian (L2) point of the Earth-Moon system, the China National Space Administration said.

"There was only a short window for the braking. And Queqiao had only one chance due to limited fuel," Zhang Lihua, project manager of the mission was quoted by state-run Xinhua news agency as saying.

The relay satellite was launched on Monday to set up a communication link between the Earth and the planned Chang'e-4 lunar probe that will explore the Moon's mysterious far side.

The satellite is expected to adjust orbit several times before it reaches a halo orbit around the L2 point, about 455,000 km from the Earth.

It will be the world's first communication satellite operating in that orbit, the report said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China lunar mission Queqiao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Humanity! Sikh cop saves Muslim man from angry mob in Ramnagar
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch