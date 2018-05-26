Home World

Ireland tipped to repeal abortion ban by a landslide

Friday's vote to repeal a ban in this traditionally Catholic country was predicted to win by a two-thirds majority.

Published: 26th May 2018 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A woman places flowers by a mural showing Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian dentist who had sought and been denied an abortion before she died after a miscarriage, with the word YES over it, in Ireland, on the day of a referendum on the 8th amendment of the constitution. | AP

By AFP

DUBLIN: Counting begins today in Ireland's historic referendum on abortion as exit polls showed an overwhelming vote in favour of liberalising some of the strictest laws in Europe.

Friday's vote to repeal a ban in this traditionally Catholic country was predicted to win by a two-thirds majority.

An Irish Times poll of 4,000 said the "Yes" camp was leading by 68 per cent to 32 per cent.

Another poll by national broadcaster RTE suggested an even bigger victory, with 69 per cent to 30 per cent backing reforms. The Irish Times survey suggested that women voted by 70 per cent in favour of the proposal and 30 per cent against.

Support among men was 65 percent pro-choice and 35 per cent anti-abortion.

"Thank you to everyone who voted today. Democracy in action. It's looking like we will make history tomorrow," Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who backs the reform, said in a tweet.

People over 65, however, voted mostly against overhauling the current legislation, which only allows terminations in cases where the mother's life is in danger.

Among the youngest voters, 18-24-year-olds, the poll found that 87 per cent of respondents voted to allow abortion.

The exit poll showed "an overwhelming desire for change that nobody has foreseen," wrote Irish Times deputy political editor Fiach Kelly.

"The victory for the 'Yes' campaign looks set to be neither narrow nor based on a few segments of Irish society. Rather, it will be carried high on the shoulders of a majority across the entire country," he said.

Kelly pointed out that in Connacht/Ulster, traditionally seen as the most conservative region in the country, the exit poll indicated that 59 per cent voted for change.

He called it "the final casting off of old mores".

Nearly 3.5 million voters were asked whether they wanted to overturn the ban after an emotional and divisive campaign.

Results for different parts of the country are expected from 1100 GMT, with a final result to be announced later in the day at the main counting centre in Dublin Castle.

People arriving at polling stations from the early morning spoke about the momentousness of a complex decision that in many cases pitted moral against religious beliefs.

Ireland has traditionally been one of the most religious countries in Europe. However, the Roman Catholic Church's influence has waned in recent years following a series of child sex abuse scandals.

The referendum came three months before a visit by Pope Francis for the World Meeting of Families and three years after Ireland voted to legalise same-sex marriage despite the Church's opposition.

"The fact that it's illegal for somebody in Ireland to seek medical treatment, having to travel outside the country and to feel that guilt, shame and isolation, it's absolutely shocking," said Belinda Nugent, 43, a community activist voting in north Dublin.

"I took it really personally, this vote." But across the city, Finbar O'Regan, 50, said he wanted a "good, strong No vote".

The unemployed Dublin voter said his mother had been sent to England to have him born and adopted.

"I'm a staunch No. It's the life of an unborn baby. I'm one of the lucky ones," he said.

At present Ireland's eighth amendment - which could be repealed in the vote - recognises the "right to life of the unborn" with an "equal right to life of the mother".

Canvassers were out on the city's streets holding up signs and wearing t-shirts with campaign slogans. One in southwest Dublin offered hugs to people who voted in favour of repealing the ban.

The eighth amendment to the Irish constitution was installed following a 1983 referendum which approved outlawing abortion. Anyone terminating a pregnancy in Ireland could face 14 years in jail.

The ban has led to thousands of women travelling each year to neighbouring Britain, where terminations are legal, or increasingly turning to abortion pills sold online. Since 1983, around 170,000 Irish women have gone abroad for terminations.

The law was tweaked in 2013 to allow terminations if the mother's life is at risk.

The Irish government has proposed that if the eighth amendment is repealed, abortion will be allowed up to 12 weeks and between 12 and 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ireland Abortion Referendum abortion Ireland abortion laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch