Home World

Italian footballer Federico Zini and ex-girlfriend dead after suspected murder-suicide

Zini, 25, who played for Serie D side Tuttocuoio, shot his 30-year-old former girlfriend Elisa Amato following a violent dispute and then took his own life, police said.

Published: 26th May 2018 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

MILAN: Italian footballer Federico Zini has been found dead along with his ex-girfriend after a suspected murder-suicide, according to reports in Italy on Saturday.

Zini, 25, who played for Serie D side Tuttocuoio, shot his 30-year-old former girlfriend Elisa Amato following a violent dispute and then took his own life, police said.

The bodies of the pair were found inside Zini's car at San Miniato, near Pisa in Tuscany on Saturday morning.

"It was a murder-suicide," police told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Striker Zini had been considered a promising youth footballer in Italy when he started his career at Tuscany club Empoli.

He had spent four years playing for teams in Malta, Bulgaria, the Philippines and Mongolia before returning to Italy last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Federico Zini

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Krishna river. EPS
Wife, daughter of fisherman drown in Krishna river as boat capsizes in Guntur
People in Amritsar resort to traditional Lassi to beat the heat 
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale